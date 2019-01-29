Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), announced today that they have completed their proposed merger pursuant to the definitive merger agreement announced on Nov. 26, 2018.

The merger resulted in Dominion Energy acquiring all the outstanding public common units of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in exchange for Dominion Energy common shares and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy.

Source: Company Press Release