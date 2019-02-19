DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC said that their Skandi Olinda vessel has commenced its eight-year charter contract with Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) in Brazilian waters.

The Skandi Olinda is a flexible lay and construction vessel, owned by a 50:50 joint venture formed by DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC.

Under the joint venture agreement, the UK-based TechnipFMC will be responsible for flexible pipelay while the Norwegian subsea operating company DOF Subsea will handle marine operations.

TechnipFMC Subsea president Arnaud Pieton said: “We are delighted that the Skandi Olinda is joining our fleet of specialized vessels.

“This new charter contract with Petrobras reinforces our commitment to the development of the Brazilian market and our extensive ultra-deepwater pipelaying experience. We are looking forward to seeing the vessel delivering projects in the field”.

According to the partners, Skandi Olinda is equipped with pipelay and marine technology. The vessel has a 340-ton vertical lay system (VLS) tower capacity, a 2,500-ton underdeck carousel for product storage apart from 633 ton capacity for product storage on the main deck.

Skandi Olinda also has two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) on board that enable the vessel to lay flexible pipes in water depths up to 2,500m.

Powered by diesel electric propulsion, the vessel can accommodate up to 120 persons on board. A helideck and a working moonpool of 7.2m x 7.2m dimensions are other features of Skandi Olinda.

The flexible lay and construction vessel was constructed at the Vard Promar shipyard in in Pernambuco, Brazil where the joint venture’s another ship, called Skandi Recife, was also built.

DOF Subsea CEO Mons Aase, said: “The extensive newbuild program of 4 PLSVs together with TechnipFMC has combined the subsea and vessel expertise across our organizations.

“Taking final delivery of Skandi Olinda and commencing the contract with Petrobras marks the successful conclusion of the newbuild program of the joint venture, which now has 6 vessels.”

In July 2018, the partners announced the delivery of Skandi Recife and the commencement of an eight-year charter contract with Petrobras to deploy the vessel in the Campos, Santos and Espírito Santo basins.