DOF Subsea Australia has secured an extension to its existing subsea inspection, maintenance and repair contract with Chevron Australia.

DOF Subsea has successfully provided IMR vessel, ROV, AUV, Project Management, Engineering services including on and offshore professional personnel to execute various work scopes supporting construction and IMR activities on the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone Projects and other assets since February 2015.

This long-term contract has created training, employment and supply chain opportunities in regional communities and businesses. The contract extension will allow DOF Subsea to continue to offer opportunities in the future.

In a statement DOF Subsea CEO Mons Aase said, “This is an extremely exciting award, reinforcing DOF Subsea’s position in the global subsea IMR market. We look forward to continuing to support some of the largest offshore projects in Australia and indeed the world.”

Source: Company Press Release