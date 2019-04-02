The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $20 million in federal funding for cooperative agreements that will help accelerate the deployment of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

The selected projects will support the Office of Fossil Energy’s (FE) Carbon Storage Program.

“Carbon capture is essential to lowering global carbon emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “By accelerating the deployment of this indispensable technology, the United States can continue to use its domestic energy resources for decades to come without compromising the environment.”

Through this funding opportunity, DOE aims to award cooperative agreements to research and development (R&D) projects that will help identify and address regional storage and transport challenges currently facing the development of CCUS.

This funding opportunity seeks to preserve, share, and advance existing R&D by:

Addressing key technical challenges

Facilitating data collection, sharing, and analysis

Evaluating regional infrastructure

Promoting regional technology transfer.

“As the leading clean energy technology for emission reduction, CCUS is a critical part of our R&D portfolio,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “By investing in research that will help identify and overcome these ongoing storage and transport challenges, FE hopes to bring CCUS that much closer to widespread industry deployment across the United States—and eventually the world.”

Source: Company Press Release