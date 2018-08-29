Doble Engineering and Efacec have joined forces to a comprehensive and modular digital asset management solution to the power and utility industry.

The two companies have been providers of highly customized solutions in the global transformer community for decades and by working together they will help power and utility organizations manage risk more effectively.

Doble Engineering Company president Bryan Sayler said: “In the world of big data, the real value comes not just from capturing the critical insights, but from making the data actionable. That’s what drives high performance and protects against risk. Together with Efacec, we are bringing reality into asset health management by providing meaningful transformer data in a timely manner that equips teams to make sound, data-based decisions around asset health.”

The two companies have created a range of online condition monitoring and diagnostic packages to meet the needs of all customers in key energy sectors, including transmission, distribution, renewables, industrial and power generation.

The flexible and scalable joint offering includes monitors for dissolved gas analysis, such as Morgan Schaffer’s range of Calisto analyzers, direct hot spot measurement by embedded fiber-optic sensors, partial discharge and Doble’s world-leading bushing monitor.

Other analog and digital contextual data can be integrated for more informed decision-making through an aggregator such as the Efacec Smart Aggregator and doblePRIME iO. Doble Engineering Company and Efacec can also provide a centralized data management solution that gives a comprehensive view of the entire asset fleet via Efacec System Point and dobleARMS.

This new solution boosts asset management of power transformers to a new level by combining relevant, synchronized asset health data with expert critique and high-quality condition-based field services. The entire system is designed to fit with existing or new power transformers and will help teams better understand the real condition of their transformers, while enabling optimized performance management.

Efacec asset management and digital transformation manager Ricardo Ribeiro said: “Doble Engineering and Efacec both have long histories of delivering intelligent, reliable solutions for the power industry and we are very excited to be working with the Doble team in addressing the data and asset health challenges faced by global utilities.

“By getting valuable and scalable data insights at every stage of the transformer lifecycle, teams will be much better equipped to protect against risk, avoid asset failure, and overall get a better return on investments in their transformers’ health.”

Source: Company Press Release