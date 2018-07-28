Compelo Energy is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More
Close
28 Jul 2018
News

DNV GL signs deal with TMT to provide quality assurance for rotor blades

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

DNV GL has signed a comprehensive framework agreement with Chinese wind turbine blade manufacturer Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology (TMT) to provide a range of certification and design assessment services to ensure the quality of TMT’s new rotor blade products.

Image: DNV GL and TMT officials at the signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of DNV GL AS.

The deal will also give the manufacturer access to the latest innovations through DNV GL’s Joint Industry Projects (JIPs).

The growth of affordable wind power requires the development of larger and more efficient turbine rotor blades. Blade manufacturers are continually working to deliver these innovative new rotors to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy, while improving quality and reliability.

The rolling agreement covers services including component certification, design assessment and lightning protection reviews, shop approval, laboratory approval as well as allowing TMT closer links to DNV GL-led industry research projects, which promote industry-wide cooperation on new solutions, standards and recommended practices.

DNV GL renewables certification executive vice president Kim Mørk said: “This framework with TMT will speed up the contract review process and cut the total certification time by up to two months. We now have agreements with the three largest rotor blade suppliers in China, enabling the manufacturers to get new products to market fast.”

TMT Wind Power division general manager Peng Chao Yi said: “In the last year, our commitment to quality and innovation has seen us grow to become the second largest rotor blade supplier in China. To maintain that position, we needed a certification partner whose reputation matches our own. Having already worked with DNV GL on certification products we know they offer the highest standards and have the technical competence to fully support us.

“Signing this framework agreement with them will help us streamline innovation and product development so we can better support our customers’ own ambitious development plans,” said Mr PENG Chao Yi, General Manager of Wind Power division of TMT.

Source: Company Press Release

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

First turbine installed at Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm

Popular Trending today

  1. DNV GL signs deal with TMT to provide quality assurance for rotor blades
  2. First turbine installed at Vattenfall’s Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm
  3. GE’s LM Wind Power to acquire WMC wind blade testing facility in Netherlands
  4. Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for 250MW South African wind farms
  5. Siemens Gamesa secures 289MW turbine supply order in Spain

Supplier

  1. Watlow
  2. Future Market Insights
    Global Industry Outlook & Business Review
  3. Transparency Market Research
    In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results
  4. Lightning Eliminators