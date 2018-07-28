DNV GL signs deal with TMT to provide quality assurance for rotor blades

DNV GL has signed a comprehensive framework agreement with Chinese wind turbine blade manufacturer Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology (TMT) to provide a range of certification and design assessment services to ensure the quality of TMT’s new rotor blade products.

The deal will also give the manufacturer access to the latest innovations through DNV GL’s Joint Industry Projects (JIPs).

The growth of affordable wind power requires the development of larger and more efficient turbine rotor blades. Blade manufacturers are continually working to deliver these innovative new rotors to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy, while improving quality and reliability.

The rolling agreement covers services including component certification, design assessment and lightning protection reviews, shop approval, laboratory approval as well as allowing TMT closer links to DNV GL-led industry research projects, which promote industry-wide cooperation on new solutions, standards and recommended practices.

DNV GL renewables certification executive vice president Kim Mørk said: “This framework with TMT will speed up the contract review process and cut the total certification time by up to two months. We now have agreements with the three largest rotor blade suppliers in China, enabling the manufacturers to get new products to market fast.”

TMT Wind Power division general manager Peng Chao Yi said: “In the last year, our commitment to quality and innovation has seen us grow to become the second largest rotor blade supplier in China. To maintain that position, we needed a certification partner whose reputation matches our own. Having already worked with DNV GL on certification products we know they offer the highest standards and have the technical competence to fully support us.

“Signing this framework agreement with them will help us streamline innovation and product development so we can better support our customers’ own ambitious development plans,” said Mr PENG Chao Yi, General Manager of Wind Power division of TMT.

Source: Company Press Release