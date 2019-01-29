DNV GL has announced that it is working with Warehouses De Pauw (WDP) to power its warehouses with solar energy and help meet its sustainability targets.

DNV GL will provide owner’s engineering services to WDP and deliver technical support for the installation of 40,000 solar PV panels for the company’s fleet of warehouses in the Netherlands.

The 10MW solar project containing 14 systems is expected to produce adequate electricity to power 2850 households for one year.

The construction of the first PV solar system of 630kWp comprising approximately 2,500 panels started in July 2018 and was commissioned in November 2018.

WDP has set certain renewable energy targets to meet and exceed the environmental guidelines, to guarantee the sustainable energy supply of its warehouses. It aims to ensure its customers need not to invest in further sustainability measures.

WDP CEO Tony de Pauw said: “Sustainability is an essential part of our business model. Power generation is not our core business, so we needed a knowledgable partner that can help us from planning, installation to monitoring of our solar assets. DNV GL has all the expertise at hand.”

DNV GL’s solar experts will offer owner’s engineering support for feasibility, construction and installation of the PV solar systems, including feasibility studies for the PV systems on the different warehouses and solar PV technology selection.

During the construction and delivery, DNV GL is expected to provide quality assurance and support WDP with the commercial contracts regarding the sustainable generated electricity.

WDP will also utilise DNV GL’s solar monitoring expertise for solar plants to optimise the performance of all its solar panels.

DNV GL Energy Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa executive vice president Prajeev Rasiah said: “It is a pleasure to support WDP with the realisation of the sustainability part of its business model. Solar PV is one of the mainstream renewables playing an increasingly important role in the energy system and is at the core of our business.

“WDP has set ambitious targets and DNV GL is very excited to be supporting the team in achieving these.”