Norwegian quality assurance company DNV GL has given its first solar plant project certificate for an Indian solar plant with 100MW capacity, located in the state of Telangana.

The Veltoor Solar Power Project is owned by SE Solar, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Suzlon Energy and CLP India.

Considered to be one of the largest in the state, the solar plant was commissioned in three phases starting in the middle of last year. The clean electricity generated from the plant is supplied to the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company.

DNV GL’s certificate is a confirmation that all the relevant safety features for the solar park and is a demonstration of the technical compliance of the project with globally recognized standards. Certification of the Veltoor Solar Power Project was carried out in accordance with the service specification DNV GL SE 0078 ‘Project certification of photovoltaic power plants’.

The company stated that certification of a PV power plant as per its specification implies that an overall evaluation of the asset including its design basis, design, grid code compliance, manufacturing process, transport and installation, commissioning and optionally in-service phases.

It also stated that the solar project highlights the global nature of modern solar projects, where the PV panels are from China, solar tracking technology is from the US and the electrical system is from Europe, while several services were procured from local contractors.

DNV GL project certification director and service line leader Fabio Pollicino said: “Having been involved with the Veltoor Solar Power Project since its earliest days, we are very happy to award it the first ever PV project certificate and support the fast-growing Indian solar market.”

The Government of India aims to have 175GW of renewable energy by 2022, which includes 100GW from solar power.