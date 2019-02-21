Direct Energy, one of North America’s largest retail providers of electricity and natural gas, is proud to announce a new partnership with Budweiser Canada.

Thanks to this new partnership, all Budweiser beer brewed in Canada, is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity supported by Direct Energy.

Budweiser Canada receives ECOLOGO Certified Renewable Energy Certificates, provided by Direct Energy, that are equivalent to the electricity used to brew Budweiser. The Certificates are sourced from across Canada from 100% renewable biomass, hydro-electric (water), and wind power sources.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Budweiser Canada by delivering Renewable Energy Certificates to them in Canada,” said Darin Holst, Senior Director, Canada, Direct Energy. “With significant expertise in designing customized renewable energy solutions for our customers, we are confident that the move to environmentally friendly sourcing will deliver on our shared renewable energy goals for Canadians.”

“Beer is intimately tied to the environment it comes from and brewing our beer relies on a healthy environment,” said Todd Allen, vice president of marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “Through this initiative, we can make sure that every watt we use to brew Budweiser helps green Canada’s electricity grid and contributes to our long-term business sustainability.”

Budweiser has created a commercial, that first aired during the coveted advertising airtime of the Super Bowl, to celebrate and reinforce its pledge to renewable electricity. In their spot, “Wind Never Felt Better”, Budweiser celebrates its commitment to clean electricity, with the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales and Dalmatian as its stars, and recognizes their partnership with Direct Energy.

Direct Energy is experienced in providing renewable energy options to both business and residential customers across North America.

