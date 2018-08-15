Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC) has secured a maintenance contract for Southwest Offshore Demonstration wind farm with 60MW capacity, located in Yellow Sea.

The wind farm will include 20 wind turbines, each with 3MW of capacity, supplied by DHIC. The company has secured the maintenance contract for 15 years and will be responsible for guaranteeing the operation rate of wind turbines, along with providing routine maintenance and software maintenance services starting next year.

Considered to be South Korea’s largest offshore wind farm development project, the Southwest Offshore Demonstration Wind Farm will be carried out in three phases along the southeast coast of Wido in Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province.

This maintenance contract covers phase 1 of the project, which involves building 20 wind turbines for a capacity of 60MW and the construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

DHIC and Hyundai Construction & Engineering have formed a consortium and won the equipment supply contract for this wind farm back in September 2015.

DHIC Power Service BG CEO Jinwon Mok said: “DHIC has proven its commercial competitiveness once again by winning the contract to supply equipment and maintenance services to Southwest Offshore Wind Power, the second and largest offshore wind farm in Korea, following after our Tamla Offshore Wind Power project win, which was Korea’s first offshore wind farm.

“We intend to continue expanding the wind power business in the domestic market, which is forecasted to grow to a scale of 16GW by 2030, and will endeavor to build up our export capabilities.”

Last month, DHIC was selected as the main contractor for the development of a 8MW offshore wind power generation system, a state project being pursued by the Korea Institute of Energy Technology Evaluation and Planning, to direct engineering, manufacturing and demonstration model.

To expand its global presence, the company signed MOU with Electricity of Vietnam, the Vietnamese electric power authority in March to develop a 3MW offshore demonstration wind farm which is linked with an energy storage system (ESS).