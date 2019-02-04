HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, has broken ground for the first solar-driven hydrogen electrolysis facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The ceremony was attended by HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian & Scientific Foundation; HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); HE Suhail Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG; HE Ahmed Al Mehairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; HE Saif Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC; Ahmad bin Shafaar, CEO of Empower; HE Mohammad Abu Nayyan, Chairman of Acwa Power; HE Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau; Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East, and other officials from the government and private sectors.

The project will be implemented in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens. It will be built at DEWA’s outdoor testing facilities in the Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. The move supports a green economy in the UAE.

“DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens are working together to help realise His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to identify new energy resources and provide sustainable power as part of a balanced approach that prioritises the environment. Our aim is to make Dubai a model of energy efficiency and safety,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“In line with its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will continue to work with its partners to create long-term benefits for the UAE, the wider region and the rest of the world. Breaking ground on this innovative project represents an important milestone in bringing to life Expo’s key subtheme of Sustainability, as well as its mission to create a meaningful legacy for generations to come,” His Highness added.

“The Green Hydrogen project is part of our efforts to support the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and innovation, and lead the transformation towards a greener economy. This pilot project is the first of its kind in the MENA region to produce hydrogen using clean energy. It supports DEWA’s efforts in innovation, research, and development in energy storage and sustainability, which is one of the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai. The project also supports DEWA’s efforts to contribute to hosting one of the most sustainable World Expos in history in line with DEWA’s role as Expo 2020’s Official Sustainable Energy Partner,” said Al Tayer.

“This pioneering project is a role model for strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors. It will contribute to developing the green economy concept in the UAE and explore the potential of green hydrogen technology. The hydrogen produced at the facility will be stored and deployed for re-electrification, transportation and other uses,” added Al Tayer.

“Along with our partners DEWA and Expo 2020 Dubai, we made the commitment less than a year ago to bring green hydrogen to Dubai. With this ground-breaking ceremony, we are inching closer to making this a reality. Siemens has pioneered this space globally, generating green hydrogen from renewable energy using Proton Exchange Membrane electrolysis. This project will be an important contribution to the evolving energy mix in Dubai and the UAE,” said Kaeser.

Expo 2020 Dubai intends to showcase hydrogen mobility by powering a number of fuel-cell vehicles with the hydrogen generated at the facility, and transport Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Live data of the green hydrogen electrolysis will be displayed at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Source: Company Press Release