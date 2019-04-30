Deutsche Windtechnik has secured a contract to provide maintenance services for the 113MW Riffgat offshore wind farm, located 15km off of German coast in the North Sea.

As part of the contract, Deutsche Windtechnik will offer its services to 30 of Siemens SWT-3.6-120 wind turbines. The contract, which will begin in June, is part of the EU tender procedure initiated by EWE Offshore Service und Solutions (EWE OSS).

The contract includes basic maintenance, troubleshooting, remote fault elimination, spare parts management, maintenance of safety equipment and testing of electrical equipment.

Built by EWE in 2013, the Riffgat offshore wind farm is said to be the first commercially operated wind farm in the German North Sea.

Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore und Consulting managing director Jens Landwehr said: “We are very pleased to be able to provide the service for this great system technology. Utilising synergies and planning for the long-term enable operators to save significant costs with us. This also applies to the Borkum Cluster that EWE OSS is planning. Deutsche Windtechnik is an optimal service partner that delivers customised added value from Borkum/Emden to customers who are active in the Borkum Cluster.”

In addition to the service contract for the Riffgat offshore wind farm, Deutsche Windtechnik and EWE OSS have been working together for more than two years at Alpha Ventus offshore wind farm. The order makes the company, the first independent service provider (ISP) to provide maintenance for Siemens SWT-3.6 turbines.

Deutsche Windtechnik Service engineering department for Siemens turbines senior manager Martin Swart said: “Our comprehensive experience with nearly 4,000 wind turbines on land, including more than 700 wind turbines with AN Bonus / Siemens technology, and our many years of offshore experience mean that we are also well equipped for turbine maintenance at sea.

“In addition to providing maintenance for the turbines, we are also responsible for any repairs and the replacement of large components.”

In February, the company secured a contract from wpd to provide services to Senvion turbines in France. Under the contract, it will offer full maintenance for the seven of Senvion’sMD77 turbines along with four of Senvion’sMM82s at the Ménil-la-Horgne and Méligny-le-Grand onshore wind farms.