The Danish Parliament (Folketinget) has approved the expansion of the Østerild and Høvsøre wind turbine test centers in Jutland .

The Act on the expansion will enter into force on 1 July 2018, so the two wind turbine test centres in Østerild and Høvsøre will be expanded before long. In the future it will be possible to test nine wind turbines in Østerild and seven wind turbines in Høvsøre.

Specifically, Østerild is being expanded with a wind turbine north of the existing seven test wind turbines as well as a wind turbine south of the existing wind farm.

Larger wind turbines

It will also be possible to position larger wind turbines than previously. In Østerild, wind turbines with a total height of up to 330 metres—i.e. from the ground to the upper blade tip—can be tested. Until now, it has ‘only’ been possible to test wind turbines with a height of up to 250 metres.

The size of wind turbines will also be changed at Høvsøre. Today, it is possible to test wind turbines of up to 165 metres, while—in the future—it will be possible to test wind turbines with a height of up to 200 metres.

Expected to be ready in 2019

From 2019, the wind turbine industry can test and try out the wind turbines of tomorrow in Østerild, while they will have to wait a bit longer in Høvsøre.

Here, the expansion is pending the final approval of Natura-2000 in the EU Commission. The reason for this is that the southernmost site of the two new test stands will be located in a Natura-2000 area, which is subject to EU protection. The location of the test stand in the Natura-2000 area means that there will be fewer expropriations