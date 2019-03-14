DEME Offshore has selected tier one suppliers to supply jackets for the foundations of Moray East offshore windfarm, located in the Outer Moray Firth, 22km off the coast of Scotland.

DEME Offshore has selected UK-based Smulders to carry out a significant part of the fabrication works on 55 of the jackets of the project. The balance of jackets will be supplied by Dubai-based Rig Metals and will be shipped and offloaded to Northern Scottish ports.

PSG Marine & Logistics has been selected for handling the onshore works at the marshalling harbour in Invergordon.

The offshore installation works will be undertaken from northern Scottish ports, including the Port of Invergordon and it will be lined up by DEME Offshore to act as a staging facility under a multi million pound contract.

DEME Offshore has also awarded a contract for 150 pin piles fabrication to the Scottish company BiFab. The remaining piles were awarded to the German fabricator EEW. Additionally, UK-based davit crane supplier Granada has been chosen to supply over 100 offshore cranes for the project.

DEME Group offshore renewables business unit manager Jan Klaassen said: “We are pleased to announce that after a long and carefully executed procurement process we have been able to award a significant amount of work to both the Scottish and English supply chain.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the highly skilled experts in the local offshore wind supply chain and developing partnerships for future potential projects in this flourishing sector.

“This major project achievement will also help us to expand our footprint in the UK, particularly in Scotland. We are very thankful for the support provided by the UK and Scottish government departments while conducting this procurement process.”

The 950MW Moray Offshore Windfarm East is being developed as a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green, EDPR, Engie and CTG.

DEME Offshore will handle the transport and installation of each of the foundations and the three topsides for the offshore substation platforms of the wind farm.