Decipher Energy has commenced production from the Orlando oil field, located in the UK P1606 seaward production licence in the North Sea.

The Orlando oil field has been developed as a subsea tie-back to the Ninian Central Platform, operated by CNR International. The distance between the oil field and the offshore platform is 11km.

In June 2018, the company drilled and completed the development well 3/3b-13Y in the Orlando field with the Ocean Guardian semi-submersible drilling rig to a total depth of 18,266ft. The well was completed with a fully oil bearing horizontal pay interval of 3,946ft within the Tarbert Formation of the Brent Group.

Decipher Energy said that during the clean-up flow, the development well was confirmed to have a capacity to deliver the expected peak production rates of more than 10,000 bopd.

The subsequent subsea installation program, which was wrapped up in late 2018, saw the installation, trenching and burying of an 11km pipe in pipe production pipeline and umbilical. The program also involved the mounting and pull-in of the production riser and dynamic umbilical to the Ninian Central Platform.

The company said that the recently completed works on the Ninian Central Platform involved the installation of new facilities and the upgrade and modification of existing facilities, to make the producing facility suitable for the Orlando field life.

TechnipFMC handled the subsea development of the project, while Petrex Developments managed the development activities all the associated facilities.

Production from the Orlando oil field will be transported from the Ninian Central Platform through the Ninian Pipeline System to the EnQuest-operated Sullom Voe Terminal for processing and offtake.

Decipher Energy entered into the Orlando oil field through the acquisition of Iona Energy in April 2017. Through Iona Energy, the North Sea-focused development and production company, earned a 75% stake in the offshore field and eventually acquired the remaining 25% stake from Atlantic Petroleum North Sea.

Decipher CEO Steve Bowyer said: “Successfully drilling the Orlando well within 12 months of acquiring Iona and delivering Orlando first oil within two years of completing the Iona acquisition is a great achievement and demonstrates what can be delivered when key stakeholders and the wider supply chain align on a clear plan.”