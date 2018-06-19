ION partners with Greensea to provide subsea vehicle navigation solutions for offshore industry

ION Geophysical has signed a joint marketing agreement with Greensea Systems to provide underwater navigation solutions for manned and unmanned underwater vehicle operators.

This partnership will accelerate the adoption of ION’s technologies into larger, less cyclic adjacent markets offshore and in the military while providing Greensea with options to integrate ION sensor technology into a growing number of navigation systems. Greensea and ION have already collaborated to integrate ION’s optical magnetic heading sensor into Greensea’s INSpect navigation system to dramatically improve subsea vehicle navigation accuracy in remote GPS-deprived environments.

“I am really pleased with how quickly we have adapted our technology to solve similar challenges in other industries,” commented Chris Usher, Executive Vice President of ION’s Operations Optimization group. “Greensea was instrumental in helping us identify adjacent market opportunities for our technology and partnered with us to integrate and test our technologies’ fit into their navigation system and devices. As industry leaders in solving tough maritime navigation, positioning, sensing and communications challenges, there is a lot more potential to diversify over the next five years and we look forward to working together.”

“Greensea has been developing innovative technology to improve subsea vehicle navigation for over ten years,” stated Marybeth Gilliam, Chief Operating Officer for Greensea Systems. “We have installed our integrated navigation and control system on hundreds of offshore and military vehicles. With the addition of ION’s advanced compass, we believe this is the most robust, precise and operator-friendly control and navigation technology available offshore today.”

Source: Company Press Release