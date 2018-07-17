Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and Invenergy have signed an agreement to develop the 210MW Richland wind farm in the US.

Iowa customers and communities will benefit through a new renewable energy source from Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and Invenergy. Today, the companies announced the signing of contracts by which Invenergy will complete development of the 210-megawatt (MW) Richland Wind Farm in Sac County, Iowa. Alliant Energy will construct and own the wind farm.

Located in west-central Iowa, Richland Wind Farm is expected to create more than 150 construction jobs, as well as inject tens of millions of dollars in economic benefits to the local area. It will be completed by early 2020 and is expected to produce enough clean energy for 80,000 average Iowa homes a year.

Richland Wind Farm is part of Alliant Energy’s plan to add 1,000 MW of new wind generation for its Iowa customers by the end of 2020. The expansion comes from five new wind farms in Iowa. Richland Wind Farm is the fifth and final part of this project.

“Wind energy is a win for Iowans and especially our customers,” said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Because there is no fuel cost associated with wind generation, when complete, our five new wind farms will produce cost-effective, clean energy for our customers for decades.”

Alliant Energy’s $1.8 billion investment in wind energy for Iowa customers supports the company’s plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030, as compared to 2005 levels.

Source: Company Press Release