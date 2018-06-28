Deutsche Erdoel Mexico, the subsidiary of the German E&P company DEA Deutsche Erdoel, and its partners have signed the contracts for three exploration blocks 16, 17 and 30 offshore Mexico.

The contracts were awarded by the National Hydrocarbons Commission CNH (Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos) in Mexico’s shallow water bid round 3.1 in March 2018. In all three blocks, Deutsche Erdoel Mexico is the operator.

“Mexico has become a key country in DEA’s global portfolio. We are very delighted to now start the exploration work as operator of these blocks, together with our partners,” says Juan Manuel Delgado, President of Deutsche Erdoel Mexico. “The three blocks give us access to highly prolific basins and represent promising opportunities. Now, a phase of thorough and intensive preparation begins. As a first step, we will compile detailed exploration work programs for the blocks,” Delgado explains.

For Block 16 and 17, geological and geophysical studies are planned, while in Block 30 the acquisition of a 3D seismic is intended, followed by the drilling of two exploration wells.

Deutsche Erdoel Mexico is operator of Block 16 and 17 with a share of 40% in both blocks; Pemex Exploration and Production (40% share) and Cepsa (20% share) are the partners. Both blocks are located in the Tampico-Misantla Basin, in the immediate vicinity of Block 2, where DEA’s Mexican subsidiary already has exploration activities as partner with Pemex.

In Block 30, Deutsche Erdoel Mexico is the operator with a share of 40%, while Premier Oil and Sapura E&P each hold a share of 30%. The block is located in the Sureste Basin, in vicinity of recent large oil discoveries.

