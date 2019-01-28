CWind, part of the Global Marine Group (GMG), has signed a Collaboration Agreement with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK’s offshore renewable energy innovation centre.

The agreement demonstrates CWind’s long-term commitment to develop solutions to overcome the challenges faced by the UK offshore renewables sector, using innovation and technology to drive change.

Together, the two companies will focus on delivering applied research projects and accelerating technology development, aimed at improving health and safety, the operational performance of offshore renewable assets and reducing risk and cost.

Over the last 12 months, CWind and ORE Catapult have established a strong relationship, leveraging their respective strengths and capabilities, and have planned multiple projects for 2019, including the exploration of an engineered corrosion protection solution, and an in-field communication solution.

Furthermore, CWind is delighted to join the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub’s (OWIH) Technical Advisory Group. The OWIH, a joint initiative by ORE Catapult and the Knowledge Transfer Network, a provider of UK business support, is the UK’s primary coordinator for innovation, focusing on offshore wind energy cost reduction and maximising UK economic impact. CWind will play a key role in shaping the initiative’s O&M and Electrical Infrastructure Technology Roadmaps, identifying the innovation needs of the sector.

Ian Bryan, Managing Director of CWind (Interim), said, “As a Company, CWind is committed to innovation and driving positive change to support the future growth of the UK offshore wind industry. Being part of the Global Marine Group, we are proud to be at the forefront of subsea engineering across multiple markets, and are passionate about championing new technologies and digital advances to drive efficiencies and improvements for customers. Our values are matched closely with those of ORE Catapult and we look forward to achieving success for mutual and industry benefit.”

Chris Hill, ORE Catapult’s Operational Performance Director, said, “ORE Catapult uses its unique facilities and research and engineering capabilities to bring together industry and academia and drive innovation to improve existing, and develop next generation, renewable energy technologies. We have secured a comprehensive pipeline of projects for 2019, focused on improving the performance and efficiency of offshore renewable assets. With CWind’s strong and proven background in engineering, I am confident that together we can deliver new research, technology and development projects that will support evolving offshore wind capabilities and generate significant economic benefit for the UK.”

Source: Company Press Release