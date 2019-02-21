Correll Services Ltd, a HV, LV and FO engineering company based in the North East of England, is delighted to announce a contract award for the Subsea and Land Cable Termination & Testing works on the Formosa 1 (Phase 2) Offshore Wind Farm, in Taiwan.

The contract has been awarded by Formosa 1 project turnkey contractor Jan De Nul Group. Everyone at Correll Services is immensely proud that Jan De Nul Group has recognised our capabilities, experience and commitment to work as part of their team, on such a significant project. CS scope of works includes; project documentation, export cable (HV & FO) jointing at the TJB and OSS, array cable terminations (HV & FO) on 22 assets and post installation testing from the OSS to offshore assets.

Sam Dowey (CS Managing Director) said, “We feel privileged to have been selected by Jan De Nul Group to work alongside them on this very prestigious project. For us to be completing the cable T & T works on the first major offshore windfarm in Taiwanese waters, is a fantastic achievement. In association with our parent company, RTS Wind AG, we have opened a branch office in Taiwan and look forward to developing further business opportunities in the region”.

Source: Company Press Release