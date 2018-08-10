CooperOstlund has been awarded new contracts to deliver combined heat and power (CHP) servicing and maintenance provision for anaerobic digestion (AD) sites around the UK.

Malaby Biogas: In 2017, CooperOstlund carried out a complete rebuild of Malaby’s 500 MWH MAN gas engine. Previously maintained in-house, a new agreement means the system will now be looked after by CooperOstlund.

Ixora Energy: In 2016, CooperOstlund installed a number of IET engines to Ixora Energy sites across the UK. Since then, CooperOstlund has delivered ongoing maintenance services. The team’s quality and attention to detail has now led to the contract being extended for an additional five years, to cover milestone servicing, call-outs, and remote monitoring.

In addition, the contract has been extended to include six additional CHP engines on Ixora sites across the UK.

Duranta: In 2014, CooperOstlund provided wiring installation for Duranta’s new 5MW AD plant. Since then, servicing and maintenance has been managed elsewhere. However, thanks to CooperOstlund’s expertise, Duranta has now awarded the team a six-year contract to take on full service and maintenance responsibility.

Duncan McPherson, CEO at CooperOstlund, commented: “It’s fantastic that our hard work and dedication has led to new partnerships and opportunities to work with past clients. Our previous experience with each of the organisations gives me great confidence that our national servicing teams will make an immediate impact.”

