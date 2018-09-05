COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries (COOEC-Fluor) has completed fabrication of the topsides, living quarters and drilling modules for the HZ32-5/33-1 oilfield joint development project offshore China.

COOEC-Fluor is a joint venture of Fluor and Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC), a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation. It owns, operates and manages the Zhuhai fabrication yard in China’s Guangdong Province.

The COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard has delivered the modules destined for the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield development lolcated approximately 105 miles (169km) southeast of Hong Kong in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea.

CNOOC engineering, procurement and construction project manager Lianfeng Yang said: “Both the COOEC-Fluor and CNOOC project management teams successfully overcame numerous challenges to complete the onshore construction as scheduled, with zero punch list items for onshore fabrication work.

“We look forward to the COOEC-Fluor team successfully completing the close-out activities and sea fastening work.”

The platform is expected to continue oil production until after 2030.

Fluor vice-president and COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard operations director Chris Vertanness said: “The project team optimized the fabrication methods and onshore commissioning scope, which minimized the schedule-intensive offshore installation requirements to maintain schedule.

“The team’s planning, productivity and execution excellence enabled the delivery of the modules with the safety and schedule certainty our clients expect.”

COOEC-Fluor was formed in 2015 to offer integrated solutions for clients in the offshore, onshore, infrastructure, power and mining markets.

In China, Fluor also supports projects including the Bohai Bay offshore oil production facility for ConocoPhillips and CNOOC, as well as numerous petrochemical and chemical projects for BASF and their joint venture partners.

Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Asia-Pacific president Ken Choudhary said: “Our projects, clients and partners in China have been a significant part of Fluor’s growth over the past 40 years.”

The firm said that it has completed more than 350 projects across 20 Chinese provinces and municipalities till date.