Energy storage solutions developer, Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) has commissioned which it claims to be North America’s biggest behind-the-meter energy storage system in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.

Developed in partnership with IHI, the 10MW/20 MWh system is designed to help reduce Global Adjustment charge for an industrial customer.

Consisting of up to 70% of the average industrial electricity bill, Global Adjustment incentivizes large electricity users to reduce their consumption during the most expensive grid periods

Convergent CEO Johannes Rittershausen said: “This system combines cutting-edge technology and design with Convergent’s unparalleled peak dispatch services, creating maximum savings for our customer.

“Commissioning the biggest behind-the-meter energy storage system in North America would not have been possible without a forward-thinking customer and the innovation of our supplier, IHI.”

The energy storage system, which is capable of powering an electric bullet train for 804km, comprises hardware and software provided by from IHI’s energy storage division.

Additionally, IHI Energy Storage is responsible for providing operations and maintenance services as well as capacity guarantee for the advanced energy storage system, which has already reached this summer’s peaks causing no interruption to the customer.

IHI Energy Storage managing director Toshiaki Nishio said: “IHI Energy Storage is pleased to work with Convergent on this advanced energy storage system.

“We look forward to seeing the impact this project has on Ontario’s energy landscape and welcome the opportunity to leverage our software and systems to decrease customers’ Global Adjustment charges.”

Operating 26 MW of energy storage assets in Ontario, Convergent claims to have become one of the largest operators of energy storage in the Canadian province.

The project marks entry for IHI Energy Storage into the Ontario market. The firm is currently under another contract for 21MW project in the region.