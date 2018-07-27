Chevron Australia has awarded a contract to TechnipFMC for the second phase of the Gorgon LNG project located offshore Western Australia.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the project management and engineering, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of umbilicals and flying leads as well as manifolds.

The scope of contract also includes fabrication, transportation, installation and testing of rigid spools for the Gorgon Phase 2 development.

For the contract work, TechnipFMC plans to leverage local capabilities as well as its global pipelay fleet for the offshore campaign.

TechnipFMC Subsea business president Hallvard Hasselknippe said: “We are pleased TechnipFMC has been selected for this significant contract. We value our long-term, collaborative relationship and are committed to bring the best assets and our solid experience in project execution, fabrication and installation to the field.”

The Gorgon Stage Two project involves expansion of the subsea gas gathering network to ensure natural gas supply to the 15.6 million tons per annum LNG plant and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island.

Additionally, the project involves drilling of new wells in the Gorgon and Jansz-Io fields, and construction of associated offshore production pipelines and subsea structures.

Chevron earlier said that the development falls within its annual investment range of $18bn to 20bn through to 2020.

In April, the firm and its partners have decided to move ahead with the project, which aims to upgrade the Gorgon project’s existing subsea facilities and ensure production for future gas supply.

As that time, Chevron Australia managing director Nigel Hearne said: “Benefits are expected to flow through to Australian industry, arising from local project management, drilling and completion activities and subsea infrastructure installation.”

Chevron operates the Gorgon project with a 46.3% interest, while the remaining interest is held by the Australian subsidiaries of ExxonMobil with 25% stake, Shell with 25% interest, Osaka Gas with 1.25% stake, Tokyo Gas with 1% stake and JERA with 0.417% interest.