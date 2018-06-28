Petrofac has won a new award and a number of contract extensions for construction management, engineering, commissioning and start-up services for international oil company clients in Iraq.

Petrofac has been active in Iraq since 2010 and has developed a significant track record in delivering a range of onshore and offshore greenfield and brownfield projects, project management, engineering and consultancy, operations and maintenance and training services.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Engineering & Production Services East, commented: “The extension of our Iraq portfolio is part of our ongoing growth strategy. We continue to expand our service delivery in-country through the development of strong client relationships, whilst remaining competitive in a maturing market.

“These contract extensions and additional contract award from major international oil companies further enhance our position, where our focus remains on operational excellence, the development of local resources, and safe project execution.”

Source: Company Press Release