McDermott International has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for Petrobras’ Rota 3 rigid pipeline project.

Under the contract, McDermott will be responsible for the installation of third phase of Rota 3 rigid pipeline to connect the Brazilian offshore pre-salt pipeline system to an onshore location at Maricá City.

Rota 3 is a 355km rigid pipeline project, which is part of Santos Basin pre-salt gas offloading and transportation system of Petrobras.

The pipeline project is split into three subsea segments and one onshore segment.

McDermott’s contract covers implementation of the ultra-shallow segment of the new Rota 3 gas export pipeline.

The scope of contract includes design and detailed EPCI of 10km of a 24-inch rigid concrete coated pipeline from the already installed shallow water segment of this new pipeline system to the shore.

It will also include a horizontal directional drill, tie-in spools and pre-commissioning of the 10km pipeline.

With support from the Houston team, McDermott’s team in Rio de Janeiro will execute the overall project management and engineering.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Richard Heo said: “Rota 3 is a major pre-salt development area that is important to the future of oil and gas production for Brazil.

“McDermott has the local and global expertise, capabilities and assets to support operations in pre-salt environments – particularly with the delivery of our previously announced J-Lay configuration modification to our Amazon vessel.”

Recently, the company has won a conceptual and engineering services contract from Talos Energy for the $325m Zama field development project located offshore Mexico.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide engineering services, including concept selection and follow-on pre-FEED for the Zama field development project, located in Block 7 in the Sureste Basin.

The Zama oil discovery was made in July 2017 through the drilling of the Zama-1 exploratory well. The offshore Mexican oil field, which is contained in water depth of around 165m, is believed to hold 1.4-2.0 billion gross barrels of oil.