Posco Daewoo has awarded a contract to a consortium of McDermott International and Baker Hughes, a GE company, for the second phase of the Shwe gas field development offshore Western Myanmar.

Located in blocks A-1 and A-3 of the Bay of Bengal, Myanmar, the Shwe field development comprises the Shwe, Shwe Phyu and Mya offshore gas fields.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract, the partners will be responsible for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), subsea production systems (SPS) for an eight-well development at a water depth of between 279ft and 466ft.

Additionally, the contract covers brownfield modifications to tie-back the new subsea facilities to the existing Shwe platform.

BHGE subsea production systems & services vice-president Graham Gillies said: “Cost efficiency and productivity are top priorities for our customers and are fundamentally changing the way we work and partner across the industry to deliver the solutions they need.

“Through early engagement and close collaboration with POSCO DAEWOO, the consortium was able to offer the optimum solution.

“This win demonstrates the value the consortium can create through early engagement with customers, adoption of standardized technology solutions and efficiency of project execution.”

McDermott, though its regional center of excellence for project management and engineering in Kuala Lumpur, will be responsible for the EPCIC of SURF and brownfield modification scopes.

The firm plans to fabricate the SURF structures and production manifolds in the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, BHGE will be responsible for the SPS scope including eight Medium-water Horizontal Xmas Trees (MHXT), eight subsea production control systems and distribution equipment, and topside controls.

McDermott will use its pipelay assets, including the Derrick Lay Vessel 2000, for the installation of SURF and SPS components.

The project is being developed by a consortium comprising Posco Daewoo, Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Videsh, Gas Authority of India, and Korea Gas. It is operated by Posco Daewoo.