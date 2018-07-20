Texas-based oil and gas company Concho Resources has completed its acquisition of rival RSP Permian in an all-stock deal.

The transaction creates the largest unconventional shale producer in the Permian Basin.

Concho chairman and CEO Tim Leach said: “We are excited to complete this transaction and welcome the RSP team to Concho. By combining two great companies focused on the highest quality resources in the Permian Basin, we are creating a compelling enterprise with the scale and technical expertise necessary to compete globally.

“The transition to large-scale development has been one of our most important operational and strategic priorities.

“RSP’s incredible asset base enhances our development platform within the Permian Basin to drive continued performance, innovation and stronger returns for our shareholders.

“Concho’s solid financial position, which includes a low cost of capital and investment-grade ratings, underpins our scale advantage and enables Concho to accelerate value across the combined portfolio through capital efficient, large-scale development.”

Acquisition Details

Under the terms of the merger, each share of RSP common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.320 shares of Concho common stock. As a result, Concho expects to issue approximately 51 million shares of common stock in connection with the merger.

In addition, RSP common stock will no longer be listed for trading on NYSE, and RSP will no longer have reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In connection with the closing of the transaction, Concho announced the appointment of Steve Gray, formerly Chief Executive Officer of RSP, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Source: Company Press Release