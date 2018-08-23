Cogent Midstream said that it will build a new refrigerated cryogenic gas processing plant with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) in Texas.

Dubbed as Big Lake II Plant, the new gas processing plant will help the company grow its natural gas processing capacity in the lower Midland Basin.

The new facility will be constructed by Cogent Midstream at the same location as the company’s Big Lake Plant, located some 16kms southeast of the Big Lake town.

The Big Lake II cryogenic gas processing plant will cater to the increasing natural gas production from the Wolfcamp formation, said the midstream company, which was previously operating as Lucid Energy Group I.

Cogent Midstream is targeting to place the Big Lake II Plant into service in the fourth quarter of 2019. Upon its commissioning, the new cryogenic gas processing plant will take the company’s total processing capacity to about 510MMcf/d.

The company claims that the high-efficiency UOP Russell plant will be capable of high recovery rates for natural gas liquids including propane and ethane. On the other hand, the Big Lake Plant has a natural gas processing capacity of 200 MMcf/d.

Cogent Midstream CEO Dennis J. McCanless said: “Our investment in the Big Lake II Plant is another example of the commitment Cogent has to this area and the growth opportunities presented by our customers’ robust drilling programs.

“We look forward to continuing to provide top-tier midstream services to producers in the lower Midland Basin for years to come.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Cogent Midstream is supported by growth capital commitments from EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

The company’s midstream assets in the Midland Basin include over 1046km of pipeline in operation and three operating natural gas processing plants.

Its services include low-pressure gas gathering, compression and processing, crude oil gathering by pipeline and also condensate stabilization for third parties.

The company’s midstream systems serve Coke, Crockett, Glassock, Irion, Mitchell, Reagan, Tom Green, Schleicher and Sterling counties.