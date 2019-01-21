Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. , a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to metals integral to electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced the closing of the acquisition of previously announced royalties, including a 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty ("GRR") on the Flemington Cobalt-Scandium-Nickel Project, and a 1.7% GRR on the fully permitted and construction-ready Nyngan Scandium Project, located in Australia.
Cobalt 27 acquired the Flemington and Nyngan royalties from Jervois Mining Limited for total consideration of US$4.5 million, comprised of US$1.5 million in cash and 422,856 common shares of the Company which shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Source: Company Press Release