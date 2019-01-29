CNOOC and its partners in the offshore UK license P2215 have reported a gas and condensate discovery at the Glengorm prospect located in the Central North Sea.

The discovery at the Glengorm prospect was made following the drilling of an exploration well of the same name to a total depth of 5,056m. At that depth, the exploration well intersected 37m net gas and condensate pay in a high quality Upper Jurassic reservoir.

Located in the Central Graben, the Glengorm discovery is contained in a water depth of about 86m.

CNOOC executive vice president Xie Yuhong said: “Glengorm discovery demonstrates the great exploration potential of License P2215. We are looking forward to further appraisal.”

The Chinese national company, through its subsidiary CNOOC Petroleum Europe, is the operator of License P2215 with a stake of 50%. Its partners in the offshore license are Total E&P UK North Sea and Euroil, which hold stakes of 25% each.

According to Total, recoverable resources at the Glengorm prospect are estimated to be around 250 million barrels of oil equivalent. The French oil and gas giant said that additional drilling and testing will be undertaken at the discovery to appraise resources and the productivity of the reservoir.

The Glengorm gas and condensate discovery is located in proximity to existing infrastructures operated by Total, thereby giving scope for tie-back options.

The oil and gas major said that the new discovery can be tied back to the Elgin-Franklin platform and the Culzean project, which are slated to commence production this year.

Further, the new discovery in the UK North Sea also presents some upside potential with various other prospects already identified on the same license, said Total.

Total exploration senior vice president Kevin McLachlan said: “Following the recent Glendronach discovery, West of Shetland in the U.K., Glengorm is another great success for Total in the North Sea, with results at the top end of expectations and a high condensate yield in addition to the gas.

“Our strong position in the region will enable us to leverage existing infrastructures nearby and optimize the development of this discovery. Glengorm is an achievement that demonstrates our capacity to create value in a mature environment thanks to our in-depth understanding of the basin.”

Total reported the Glengorm gas discovery in September 2018 with the exploration well encountering a gas column of 42m of net pay in a high quality Lower Cretaceous reservoir.