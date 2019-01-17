Chinese national oil company CNOOC has commenced production from the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield comprehensive adjustment/Huizhou 33-1 oilfield joint development project in the South China Sea.

The Huizhou 32-5 oilfield comprehensive adjustment/Huizhou 33-1 oilfield joint development project is located in south-central part of the eastern South China Sea. Contained in water depth of around 115m, the offshore oil project is located nearly 170km from Hong Kong.

The project, which will fully use the existing facilities of Huizhou 25-8 oilfield, has also seen the construction of a drilling and production platform.

CNOOC said that currently there is one well, which is producing at the project. The company expects the South China Sea project to reach its peak production of around 19,200 barrels of crude oil per day in 2020.

The Chinese national oil company owns 100% interest in the Huizhou 32-5 oilfield comprehensive adjustment/Huizhou 33-1 oilfield joint development project.

Earlier this month, CNOOC and its partners commenced production from the Egina Field, located in deepwater offshore Nigeria.

Contained in water depths of about 1600m, the Egina Field is located 150km off the Nigerian coast.

The field development features a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit and a subsea production system. According to CNOOC, the Egina project is anticipated to reach its peak production of around 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day this year.

CNOOC, through its subsidiary CNOOC E&P Nigeria, holds a stake of 45% in the OML 130 block, which contains the Egina Field.

In September 2018, the Chinese company commenced production from the Penglai 19-3 oilfield 1/3/8/9 comprehensive adjustment project in the Bohai Sea in China. The project fully uses the existing facilities in Penglai 19-3 oilfield and its main production facilities are two wellhead platforms and a central processing platform.

In last March, CNOOC said that it started production from the Weizhou 6-13 oilfield in Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea ahead of schedule. The Chinese oil giant then said that seven wells are in production at the project, which is expected to achieve a peak production of around 9,400 barrels of crude oil per day in 2019.