The Clough Salini joint venture (Future Generation) announced that it has been selected as preferred tenderer for the civil works for the Snowy 2.0 Project.

Clough CEO and Managing Director, Peter Bennett said: “We are extremely pleased with the award of this iconic project by Snowy Hydro Limited. Currently celebrating its 100th year of operation, Clough is an Australian-founded engineering and construction company with a proven history of delivering world-class projects and critical infrastructure in Australia and overseas. Our local expertise will be one of the key elements for the successful delivery of Snowy 2.0 and combined with Snowy’s legacy we bring together 170 years of Australian expertise”.

“Salini Impregilo are world leaders in hydropower and tunnelling, and combined with Clough’s Australian engineering and construction expertise, this creates an unrivalled partnership capability that will deliver the project for the benefit of the Australian community. We are excited to be selected by Snowy Hydro Limited to deliver this critical national infrastructure.” Bennett said.

Snowy 2.0 will link two existing Snowy Scheme dams, Tantangara and Talbingo, through underground tunnels to the depths of up to one kilometre and an underground power station with pumping capabilities. Snowy 2.0 will add 2,000 megawatts of energy generation and provide 175 hours of energy storage for the National Electricity Market, enough to ensure the stability and reliability of the system during prolonged weather events, such as wind or solar droughts. Snowy Hydro already plays a critical role in ensuring system stability at times of peak demand, and Snowy 2.0 will enhance this existing capability.

Source: Company Press Release