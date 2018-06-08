Compelo is using cookies

CleanPowerSF to buy power from sPower’s San Pablo Raceway solar project

By BV Swagath
sPower has signed a 22-year, 100MW solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CleanPowerSF, a California Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) managed by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) that serves the City and County of San Francisco.

Image: Solar Panels. Photo: Courtesy of khunaspix/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The energy will be sold from sPower’s San Pablo Raceway Solar Project located in Lancaster, California.

San Pablo Raceway is expected to be commercially operational in 2019 and generate enough renewable energy to power over 87,000 average San Francisco households. The project will create approximately 500 positions during its construction and 10 full time positions during operation.

SFPUC power assistant general manager Barbara Hale said: “We are thrilled to partner with sPower and deliver on our promise to invest in renewable energy projects and ensure clean, safe and reliable energy for our customers for years to come.

“We are excited to partner with CleanPowerSF to provide clean renewable solar energy for San Francisco,” said Hans Isern, SVP of Power Marketing at sPower.

The San Pablo Raceway Project will be part of sPower’s large solar portfolio in the Antelope Valley, which totals over 600 MW. This is the fourth PPA sPower has signed with CCAs in California.

Source: Company Press Release.

