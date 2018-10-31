Renewable energy company, CleanChoice Energy has partnered with Swell Energy to offer home energy storage batteries to Maryland residents.

Through the partnership, Marylanders can now get clean home energy backup and may be eligible to receive a state tax credit of up to $5,000. Home energy batteries provide power during outages without the need of polluting home generators. Last year, more than 36.7 million people–including 88,000 Marylanders–were affected by 3,526 reported power outages across the country.

CleanChoice Energy CEO Tom Matzzie said: “People need reliable backup power now more than ever. Climate change is fueling extreme weather that makes the grid more vulnerable to power outages at the exact time that we all depend on electricity for nearly everything. Marylanders can now have peace of mind knowing their lights will stay on when the power goes out.

“Home battery backup makes our homes more resilient, helps move us closer to 100% clean energy, and can make dirty generators obsolete.”

Swell Energy CRO Matthew Rising said: “This program enables us to offer Maryland CleanChoice Energy consumers a radically simple, cost-effective clean energy and smart home solution.”

Home batteries store energy from the electric grid and provide seamless backup power to run essential items during power outages of up to 12 hours—long enough to get through nine out of ten utility company power outages. Home energy batteries are a clean alternative to dirty generators that run on polluting fuels including gasoline, propane, natural gas, and diesel fuel. Burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change and unhealthy air pollution; for example, diesel exhaust has been classified a potential human carcinogen.

Swell offers batteries to homeowners as-a-service, and virtually combines the storage capacity across these batteries to provide energy and grid services to its utility and retail electricity partners.

Source: Company Press Release