Cinemark USA, a subsidiary of Cinemark Holdings, has signed a nine-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power.

Cinemark’s VPPA will support up to 40MW of renewable energy from AEP’s Trent Mesa wind energy center in Nolan County, Texas. Once fully implemented, the 40MW of power from Trent Mesa will produce renewable energy equivalent to the approximate power consumption of 120 Cinemark theatres or nearly 14,000 homes.

Cinemark will receive renewable energy certificates (REC) for the 40MW of wind power capacity representing approximately 38% of Cinemark’s current total annual domestic energy consumption.

In addition to this new agreement, Cinemark continues to deploy energy efficiency projects including HVAC retrofits, rooftop solar panel installations, as well as interior and exterior LED retrofits.

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said: “We remain committed to reducing our carbon footprint through both onsite and offsite renewable energy projects.

“This new virtual power purchase agreement between Cinemark and AEP is the next step in our ongoing efforts.”

AEP Energy Partners president Greg Hall said: “We are pleased to partner with Cinemark to support clean, renewable energy resources. AEP Energy Partners is committed to providing innovative competitive energy solutions for our customers, and this agreement will help Cinemark achieve its corporate sustainability goals.”

