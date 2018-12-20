CIMIC Group companies Sedgman and CPB Contractors have secured a contract from Pembroke Resources at the greenfield Olive Downs Coking Coal Project in Central Queensland.

The contract is for design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the Coal Handling and Preparation Plant and will generate revenue to CIMIC Group of A$184m ($131.1m).

Mineral processing company Sedgman and construction company CPB Contractors will work together to deliver this end-to-end solution. Design and early procurement work will commence immediately.

CIMIC Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “The unique combination of Sedgman’s mineral processing experience and CPB Contractors’ construction expertise provides CIMIC Group clients with the certainty of a proven track record in developing coal mines and an integrated solution from design to commissioning.”

Sedgman managing director Grant Fraser said: “The Olive Downs Coking Coal Project is an exciting, long term development in the Queensland Bowen Basin and we are pleased to be working closely with Pembroke Resources to deliver value for the project.”

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “The Olive Downs Coking Coal Project will draw on the long experience of CPB Contractors in resources infrastructure and our strong ongoing project involvement in regional Queensland, including more than 15 years working with Sedgman in the Bowen Basin delivering coal handling plants and mine infrastructure.”

Work is expected to be completed in 2020.

