A consortium consisting of Chiyoda’s subsidiary Chiyoda International Indonesia (CII) and Synergy has secured a pre- front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) Project in Indonesia.

The contract awarded by Inpex, through its subsidiary Inpex Masela, is for the subsea umbilicals risers and flowlines (SURF) and gas export pipeline (GEP) facilities of the LNG project.

Under the supervision of The Indonesia Government Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), Inpex Masela will conduct pre-FEED studies for the Abadi field development in the Masela Block, located in the Arafura Sea.

As a pre-FEED package for the SURF and GEP facilities, CII and Synergy will provide various engineering, safety and cost studies, as well as development of the future FEED scope of work.

As nominated subcontractors, Xodus Group, an international oil & gas and renewables consultancy, and Subsea 7 will deploy their specialized capability for specific studies of the project.

INPEX Masela is the operator of the Abadi LNG project and the Masela Block with a stake of 65%. It is partnered by Royal Dutch Shell, which holds the remaining stake of 35%.

In March, Inpex announced that it would begin pre-FEED for the onshore LNG project.

The company earlier said: “INPEX will formulate a detailed revised plan of development (POD) contingent on the results of the Pre-FEED work and ongoing discussions with the Indonesian authorities to achieve a cost efficient and economically competitive project.”

In May, KBR secured a pre-FEED contract from Inpex Masela deliver site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase and also an EPC schedule and cost estimate, among other services, for the project.

Under the contract, KBR is responsible to conduct studies to determine configuration of the LNG process plant, supporting utilities, and product storage and export facilities.