WorleyParsons has secured a two-year contract extension from Chevron Australia to deliver brownfield engineering services for the latter’s Western Australian assets, which include the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets and the Barrow and Thevenard Islands oil assets.

The assets come under Chevron’s Australasian Strategic Business Unit with WorleyParsons’s current contract held for five years.

The two-year contract extension comes with options for one additional two-year term along with one additional one-year term.

WorleyParsons said that it will execute the services from its West Australian office backed by its other offices.

WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “We are proud that Chevron continues to choose WorleyParsons and we look forward to growing our relationship with Chevron.”

The original brownfield engineering services contract was given to the Australian engineering services company in June 2013.

Under the original contract, WorleyParsons agreed to undertake a range of engineering services such as pre-commissioning and commissioning engineering services, on-site engineering support, turnaround engineering support services, and quality assurance services including inspection and design verification.

Last week, Chevron Australia started production of LNG from the second train of the $34bn Wheatstone LNG project. The first train of this LNG project located in Pilbara region had entered into production in October.

In 2011, WorleyParsons was given a construction management contract worth A$235m for the Wheatstone LNG project.

On the other hand, the $54bn Gorgon LNG project, located on Barrow Island off the northwest coast of Western Australia, had its third train enter into production in last March. The Gorgon LNG project features a total of three production trains with a combined capacity of 15.6 million tons per year.

WorleyParsons’ contract extension with Chevron follows a contract bagged by it last month from Tullow Oil for the South Lokichar onshore oil field development in Kenya.

Under the terms of the contract, WorleyParsons will be responsible for front end engineering design for the central processing facilities. It will also support Tullow Oil in delivering the project as part of an integrated project management team.