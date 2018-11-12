Caterpillar has announced that SunPower now provides high-efficiency SunPower Performance Series (P-Series) solar panels under the Cat brand.

Offered as part of the Cat Hybrid Energy Solutions suite, the monocrystalline, shingled-cell Cat PVC395 MP solar panels are currently available through the Cat dealer network in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East.

Providing efficiency, performance and dependability, Cat PVC395 MP solar panels are rated at 395 watts per panel and achieve efficiencies of over 19% through an innovative shingled-cell design with multiple redundant paths for electricity flow.

This eliminates many of the reliability challenges of traditional front-contact solar panels. Additionally, the panels use a unique parallel circuit architecture that significantly limits power loss from shade and soiling.

SunPower executive vice president Peter Aschenbrenner said: “Backed by SunPower’s product and power warranty, the P-Series solar panel technology offered through our relationship with Caterpillar can generate up to 32% more energy than conventional panels in the same space over 25 years.

“Our technology is the most sold shingled-cell solar panel in the world, maximizing production and delivering long-term value. We’re pleased to collaborate with Caterpillar, an exceptional brand with a strong commitment to sustainability.”

Cat PVC395 MP solar panels are the latest addition to the Cat Hybrid Energy Solutions suite, an innovative lineup of power systems that combines environmentally friendly solar panels, state-of-the-art energy conversion and storage technologies, and advanced monitoring and control systems with Caterpillar’s traditional line of reliable power generation equipment.

Caterpillar global power solutions division general manager Joel Feucht said: “SunPower shares Caterpillar’s commitment to developing an impressive portfolio of technologies with proven durability and performance in the field.

“By expanding our global solar offering, the world-class Cat dealer network can better serve the growing customer demand for cost-effective solar energy, backed by the reliable power of Cat standby- or prime-rated generator sets.”

The Cat Hybrid Energy Solutions technology suite is designed to reduce fuel expenses, lower utility bills, decrease emissions, and reduce the total cost of ownership while increasing energy resiliency in even the most challenging environments. Key offerings in the Cat Hybrid Energy Solutions suite include:

The Cat Master Microgrid Controller (MMC), which keeps loads continuously energized with high-quality power at the lowest cost by managing the flow of power from every source in the system;

Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring, which offers real-time collection and remote monitoring of site performance data in Cat Microgrid applications; and

Cat Bi-Directional Power (BDP) inverters, which provide real and reactive power with grid-forming and grid-following capabilities.

