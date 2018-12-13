Chevron has secured approval from the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for its field development plan (FDP) of Stage 1 of the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery project (Captain EOR project) in the UK Central North Sea.

The Captain EOR project, which will involve the application of polymer injection technology, is being taken up by Chevron to boost production and help maximize economic recovery from the Captain Field, which has been in production since 1997.

OGA operations director Gunther Newcombe said: “This is the 18th project to be sanctioned on the UKCS this year and reinforces the tremendous potential of the basin.

“Chevron’s investment in EOR technology, the first of this kind to be deployed in the North Sea is expected to unlock millions of extra barrels of oil, adding several years to the life of this mature asset, demonstrating strong progress towards Vision 2035.”

Located in Block 13/22a, on the edge of the outer Moray Firth, the Captain Field was discovered in 1977. Installation at the North Sea field features a Wellhead Protector Platform (WPP) and Bridge Linked Platform (BLP) that are linked to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

In 2017, daily production from the Captain Field averaged 28,600 barrels of liquids to go along with 5.6 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Chevron North Sea (CNSL), is the operator of the Captain Field, with a stake of 85%. The company is partnered by Dana Petroleum (E&P), which holds a stake of 15%.

According to the FDP submitted by Chevron, stage 1 of the Captain EOR project will see drilling of up to six long-reach horizontal injection wells in order to increase the oil recovery rate from the field. The company sanctioned the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first stage of the project in October 2017.

Chevron upstream Europe managing director Greta Lydecker said: “Operational approval of the Captain EOR project progresses the application of a technology that has demonstrated an improved recovery rate, which can now be applied to other fields and help extend the life of assets.

“Advanced EOR technology in the North Sea supports the U.K. government’s strategy of Maximising Economic Recovery (MER UK) of its offshore energy resource.”