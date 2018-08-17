Capstone Turbine bagged an order to supply four C65 microturbines and one C200R microturbine for three wastewater treatment facilities in Northern Italy.

IBT Group, Capstone’s distributor in Italy, secured the orders that are expected to be commissioned by the end of the calendar year.

IBT Group will supply the Capstone microturbines as well as the balance of the plant equipment, consisting of a biogas gas treatment system, heat recovery modules and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, for each facility.

The microturbines will be installed in a combined heat and power (CHP) application, which will provide electricity and thermal energy based on the fluctuating demands of each facility. Additionally, hot water will be supplied to the wastewater treatment plant for digester gas heating at 70°C, allowing for an efficient system.

Capstone president and CEO Darren Jamison said: “This order is significant as it shows renewed interest from the biogas sector in Italy.

“Wastewater treatment projects have a very long sales cycle and this sale is the result of significant effort on behalf of IBT Group.”

The project will utilize biogas from the local municipal sewer system. The low-emission Capstone microturbines will run in grid connect mode, which will enable to the customer to operate with the utility grid in a load-sharing capacity.

Capstone microturbines were selected for their low carbon footprint, low maintenance, modular design and ease of use. The clean and green microturbines align perfectly with the needs of the renewable energy industry.

Capstone sales and marketing executive vice president Jim Crouse said: “IBT Group is recognized for its forward-thinking approach to renewable energy solutions.

“Wastewater treatment facilities realize that they can leverage the biogas they produce to reduce their operating costs and increase on-site reliability.”

