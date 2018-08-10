Capgemini said that it has completed fourth implementation of its SAP S/4HANA-based READYUpstream solution to help optimize operations for upstream oil and gas firms.

By adopting the READYUpstream solution, each company was able to go live with streamlined finance, accounting and operations processes in less than five months.

White Star Petroleum chief accounting officer Ricky Pollot said: “When we started the project in September 2017, we were the first company in the upstream industry to implement SAP S/4HANA.

“Leveraging Capgemini’s READYUpstream solution, we were able to implement SAP S/4HANA in less than five months. We now have near real-time visibility into our profitability at the well level and a much better view of our costs in the field, thanks to SAP S/4HANA.”

Capgemini’s READYUpstream is a cloud-based, SAP-certified solution built on SAP S/4HANA, designed to help upstream exploration and production companies become more agile.

With four successful SAP S/4HANA implementations, Capgemini has become a leading SAP partner for the upstream market by helping firms increase efficiency, accelerate speed to market and achieve compliance with local regulatory requirements.

READYUpstream’s joint venture, production-revenue and production-sharing accounting capabilities automate traditionally manual processes to increase reporting speed and accuracy in compliance with local regulations.

By unlocking the power of SAP S/4HANA, Capgemini’s customers now have near real-time visibility of well-level profitability, allowing them to make key investment decisions in a dynamic upstream market.

Capgemini Mexico and Columbia energy director Leonardo Cuneo said: “We are proud of our successful engagements with our clients to help them increase agility and capture market share in this growing sector.

“The speed of the implementations is a testament to our experience with SAP solutions, collaboration with our clients, and the deep experience of Capgemini team members.”

As a global SAP partner, Capgemini is one of the world’s largest and most experienced SAP systems integrators, with 17,500 practitioners worldwide and over 40 years of experience. Together, Capgemini partners closely with SAP across technologies and solutions to bring innovation and transformation to organizations.

SAP south region sales vice president Ron Calzolari said: “SAP and Capgemini have a deep history of collaborating to help upstream oil and gas firms run more effectively.

“The latest successful implementations are a testament to Capgemini’s ability to help our clients quickly realize value from SAP S/4HANA. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Capgemini as we work together to help oil and gas companies stay ahead of what’s next.”

Source: Company Press Release