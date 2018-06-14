Canadian UAVs has secured approval from Transport Canada to inspect remote oil and gas assets 'beyond line of sight' in Canadian civilian airspace.

The project, which is based at Canadian UAVs testing facility west of Calgary Alberta, will enable CUAVS to validate its proprietary technology and advanced ‘airline grade’ safety infrastructure at scale.

This novel project is in collaboration with Canada’s largest oil and gas companies which will provide direct feedback on data output from the trials.

Canadian UAVs president, and CEO Sean Greenwood said: “Canadian UAVs is an aviation first, unmanned airline company which has been working with local and federal stakeholders, to commercially scale up our remote asset monitoring services.

“We are pleased to announce today that our efforts to institutionalize this technology safely in civil airspace, have been recognized and rewarded by the federal regulator.

“Our ability to reduce costs of inspection for our clients will lead to greater understanding of remote assets and their environmental conditions. This is a massive achievement for our team and stakeholders, proving that Canada is a world leader in environmentally conscious resource development and aerospace technology.”

Project Highlights:

The first of its kind Transport Canada permitted civilian airspace BVLOS trials

The Largest up-stream and mid-stream oil and gas companies as stakeholders

Industry wide standard operating procedures for BVLOS oil and Gas operations

Industry inspection data output standardization

Source: Company Press Release.