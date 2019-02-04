Energy efficiency in industry strengthens competitiveness, lowers costs, maximizes profits and promotes a more sustainable environment. Promoting and rewarding energy-efficient practices are key components of Canada's approach to transitioning to a clean energy future.

The Honourable Mary F.Y. Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today formally announced a $40,000 investment for Miller Paving Limited for an ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Standard that reduced its energy consumption and improved environmental performance.

With funding from Natural Resources Canada and facilitated by the Canadian Industry Partnership for Energy Conservation (CIPEC), the project enabled Miller Paving Limited to improve its energy performance, lower energy and carbon emissions and reduce operating costs.

CIPEC includes more than 2,300 facilities representing 20 industrial sectors and over 50 trade associations. An award-winning partnership between the Government of Canada and Canadian industry, CIPEC advances industrial energy efficiency by promoting the uptake of energy management systems, best practices and technologies.

Through Generation Energy, Canada’s national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want to see Canada continuing to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. Canada will continue to support innovative projects that create jobs, improve industry competitiveness, cut pollution and act on climate change.

The ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems Standard is an internationally recognized voluntary standard that gives organizations a structured framework to manage energy.

Canadian companies that have implemented ISO 50001 have achieved an average energy intensity improvement of nearly 10 percent within the first two years, resulting in up to $2 million in annual energy cost savings for large Canadian companies.

Organizations that have implemented ISO 50001 have reduced energy costs and increased competitiveness while minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other environmental impacts.

“Building strong relationships between industry and all levels of government ensures that our communities will have a prosperous future. Our government’s commitment to energy efficiency not only brings new opportunities, but it also paves the road to new and competitive markets. We are proud to partner with Miller Paving for a more competitive and sustainable Canada.”

Mary F.Y. Ng

Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

“We believe in the efficient and responsible use of energy, and the practices and processes of ISO 50001 have allowed us to look at our business in a way we’ve not been able to in the past. Deployment of what we’ve learned from this program, throughout our organization, will engage our employees in saving energy at all levels — at home and at work — while increasing our competitiveness for our business in the markets in which we operate.”

Ryan Essex

Vice President, Miller Paving Limited

