McDermott International and its joint venture partner, Chiyoda International have introduced feed gas to Train 1 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, Louisiana, marking the final commissioning step for the $10bn first phase of the project.

The move follows the authorization from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and feed gas deliveries will be ramped up to the facility as it completes the commissioning process.

The firms are executing the Sempra Energy-operated Cameron LNG phase 1 project under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth around $6bn. Currently under construction in Hackberry, the Cameron LNG project is expected to produce around 14 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas.

The Phase 1 Cameron LNG project will feature three liquefaction trains and is estimated to have export capability of 12 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice-president Mark Coscio said: “We are extremely proud of the Cameron LNG project team for this achievement and their remarkable safety performance.

“Their accomplishment is more than just a project milestone; it is an impressive feat of engineering and construction. Once Train 1 is fully operational, it will have the capacity to produce 4 million tonnes of LNG per year.”

All the three liquefaction trains are targeted to enter into production in 2019. Sempra Energy indirectly holds a stake of 50.2% in the Cameron LNG project.

The project is also owned by Total (16.6%), Mitsui (16.6%) and Japan LNG Investment (16.6%), which is jointly owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Currently, development of the second phase for the Cameron LNG facility is being considered by the project partners to include two additional liquefaction trains and two LNG storage tanks.

Sempra LNG chief operating officer and Cameron LNG board chair Lisa Glatch said: “The entire Cameron LNG team has worked safely and diligently to reach this milestone and we expect to start producing LNG this quarter.

“Sempra Energy is now one step closer to reaching our goal of building up to 45 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG export capacity to serve global markets.”