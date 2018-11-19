The California Community Choice Association (CalCCA) said that community choice aggregators (CCAs) in the state have signed long-term contracts with new renewable energy facilities totaling more than 2GW.

This reflects a strong commitment by CCAs to drive clean energy and economic development in California and help the state achieve ambitious decarbonization and climate change goals.

CCAs achieved the 2GW milestone in October when Monterey Bay Community Power and Silicon Valley Clean Energy approved power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 278MW of solar coupled with 340MWh of battery storage for two separate projects, to be built in Kern and Kings Counties. In last year, CCAs in California had secured approximately 1GW of new renewables under long-term contracts, so the figure has doubled in one year.

California’s aggregators have signed a total of 59 PPAs with new solar, wind, biogas, and energy storage facilities, supporting billions of dollars in construction and thousands of jobs. All but three of the contracts are for terms of ten years or longer.

