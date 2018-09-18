BW Offshore and Panoro Energy have reported first oil production from the Tortue field in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon, using the BW Adolo floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Production from the Tortue field comes 18 months after BW Offshore and Panoro Energy had made initial investment in the Dussafu PSC.

The Tortue field, where the BW Adolo was installed, is one of the five discoveries in the 850km2 Dussafu license, which is an Exclusive Exploitation Area (EEA) in southern Gabon. As per the partners, the first oil production by BW Adolo FPSO has been done on budget, safely within the defined timeframe.

Panoro Energy CEO John Hamilton said: “Achieving first oil at Tortue is a material milestone for Panoro, having been involved in the evolution of the Dussafu PSC, from oil discoveries, to modern interpretation following seismic acquisition, and now to first commercial production.

“We are extremely pleased for all stakeholders in this major production asset in Gabon, and the commencement of oil production at Dussafu represents a significant accomplishment for Gabon and the Dussafu project team.”

The Dussafu development will see a current phase 1 development in which two horizontal wells will be tied back to the FPSO BW Adolo.

BW Offshore CEO Carl K. Arnet said: “Our first priority now is to complete start-up activities and stabilize production on BW Adolo.

“We will at the same time work towards the final investment decision on Tortue Phase 2, which will unlock additional production volumes, and continue the appraisal program of the recently announced discovery at Ruche NE as well as to confirm additional resources and strengthen the commerciality of the Dussafu license.”

According to BW Offshore, the BW Adolo operated by it is a converted very large crude carrier (VLCC) having a production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

It further said that the BW Adolo vessel had gone through an increased life extension scope which allows an extended production profile following positive reserve developments.