Element Power's subsidiary is inviting businesses to submit tenders for the construction of 500MW Greenlink Interconnector project.

The Greenlink interconnector project is a 205km subsea and underground high voltage direct current (HVDC) project between the UK and Ireland.

Tenders for the interconnector project are being sought on the design construction and maintenance of the undersea and underground HVDC cable system and the design, construction and maintenance of converter stations.

The converter stations will be located in Wexford, Ireland and Pembrokeshire, Wales, where the interconnector will connect to the electricity grids.

The interconnector will be laid between the existing electricity grids in Ireland and the UK, operated respectively by EirGrid and National Grid Electricity Transmission. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2020 and operations could begin by 2023.

The project is being developed by Greenlink Interconnector, a subsidiary of Element Power

Greenlink project director Simon Ludlam said: “This is a major milestone for the project and follows our recent market consultation with the supply chain over the summer.

“We will run a competitive tender to drive down costs and ensure maximum benefit for consumers. In parallel we are running our subsea surveys that will determine the optimal cable route across the Irish Sea to inform the procurement process.”

To commence procurement of the EPC contracts necessary for construction of the project, a Contract Notice has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) .

Ludlam said: “Greenlink is looking forward to a constructive dialogue with suppliers over the next year to select its preferred bidders and move to the award of contracts for the construction phase in 2020.”

This interconnector project has been recognised as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Union after both the Irish and the UK governments supported it. It has also received funding from the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility.