British Solar Renewables EPC (BSR EPC) has completed the construction of a 49.99MW battery storage project at Stocking Pelham, England.

Located near Bishop’s Stortford, the Stocking Pelham battery storage facility has been designed to deliver more than 60MVA of power.

BSR EPC was chosen by SMA Sunbelt Energy (SMA), a fully owned subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology to build the battery project.

SMA project development head Enrique Garralaga said: “We have decided to work with BSR EPC as principal contractor because of its experience of building large scale projects in tight timescales in the UK.

“BSR EPC’s project scope included both civil and electrical design, and subsequently construction and battery installation.”

The company claims to have constructed the project, which is considered to be one of largest battery storage facilities in the UK, in less than six months.

The battery storage project was originally conceived by Statera Energy, a developer of flexible electricity generation and storage capacity.

Covering an area of 4,500 m2, the battery storage facility uses SMA’s proprietary E-house design, which houses batteries and other equipment in custom-built prefabricated buildings.

The method is claimed to lessen the site’s footprint by up to 50% when compared with designs using shipping containers.

The Stocking Pelham battery storage facility consists of seven E-houses, 27 inverters, 12km of cable and 150,000 lithium-ion battery cells.

It is connected to a nearby 400kV substation via a 132kV grid connection.

BSR’s EPC head Tim Humpage said: “We are delighted to have worked closely with SMA to deliver this landmark project. Renewables are meeting more and more of our energy needs, and projects like this have the power to turbo-charge this trend as batteries have the ability to balance supply and demand.

“Energy Storage facilities such as this will an essential part of the transition to a low carbon environment in the coming years.”